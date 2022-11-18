Which Institutions Own Shares In Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) is 90.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.51 and a high of $87.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LNTH stock was last observed hovering at around $55.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71%.

Currently trading at $55.11, the stock is -15.86% and -21.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -13.64% off its SMA200. LNTH registered 88.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.92%.

The stock witnessed a -21.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.18%, and is -7.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has around 612 employees, a market worth around $4.01B and $801.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.01 and Fwd P/E is 13.66. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.41% and -37.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Analyst Forecasts

Lantheus Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -324.40% this year

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.76M, and float is at 67.18M with Short Float at 4.84%.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sabens Andrea, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Sabens Andrea sold 386 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $59.00 per share for a total of $22774.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61618.0 shares.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Marshall Robert J. Jr. (CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $59.00 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the LNTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Niedzwiecki Daniel disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $59.73 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 65,143 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH).

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) that is -77.43% lower over the past 12 months. Quotient Limited (QTNT) is -98.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.