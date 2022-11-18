Which Institutions Own Shares In Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) is 289.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.02 and a high of $53.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STNG stock was last observed hovering at around $48.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51%.

Currently trading at $49.88, the stock is 1.15% and 9.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 3.12% at the moment leaves the stock 50.84% off its SMA200. STNG registered 209.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.35%.

The stock witnessed a 1.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.53%, and is 0.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $2.86B and $1.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.29 and Fwd P/E is 7.05. Profit margin for the company is 26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 352.63% and -6.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -356.70% this year

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.00M, and float is at 48.45M with Short Float at 10.54%.