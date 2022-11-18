Which Institutions Own Shares In The New York Times Company (NYT)?

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is -25.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.58 and a high of $48.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NYT stock was last observed hovering at around $35.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.33% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -43.48% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.87, the stock is 11.94% and 16.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 2.14% off its SMA200. NYT registered -24.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.16%.

The stock witnessed a 19.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.71%, and is 1.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

The New York Times Company (NYT) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $5.77B and $2.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.79 and Fwd P/E is 30.42. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.03% and -26.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

The New York Times Company (NYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The New York Times Company (NYT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The New York Times Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.10% this year

The New York Times Company (NYT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.43M, and float is at 161.70M with Short Float at 3.99%.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at The New York Times Company (NYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A., the company’s PRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $42.78 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

The New York Times Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Brayton Diane (EVP, GC & SECRETARY) sold a total of 9,999 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $41.44 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35339.0 shares of the NYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. (PRESIDENT & CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $43.00 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 72,615 shares of The New York Times Company (NYT).

The New York Times Company (NYT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -1.80% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -33.92% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -33.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.