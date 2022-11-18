Which Institutions Own Shares In Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN)?

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is -11.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.84 and a high of $48.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WERN stock was last observed hovering at around $41.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.91% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -20.63% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.22, the stock is 7.54% and 7.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 4.09% off its SMA200. WERN registered -10.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.81%.

The stock witnessed a 9.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.56%, and is 4.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) has around 13525 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $3.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.71 and Fwd P/E is 12.79. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.80% and -13.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Werner Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.80% this year

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.39M, and float is at 58.56M with Short Float at 6.56%.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tapio Carmen A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tapio Carmen A bought 1,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $42.20 per share for a total of $49373.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6284.0 shares.

Werner Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Arves Scott C (Director) bought a total of 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $44.58 per share for $49032.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3359.0 shares of the WERN stock.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading -25.52% down over the past 12 months. Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) is -8.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.