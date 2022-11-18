Who are the Institutional Holders in APi Group Corporation (APG)?

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) is -27.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.09 and a high of $26.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APG stock was last observed hovering at around $18.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $18.80, the stock is 10.40% and 20.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 7.05% off its SMA200. APG registered -23.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.78%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 26.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.33%, and is 1.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

APi Group Corporation (APG) has around 13300 employees, a market worth around $4.30B and $5.97B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.81. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.62% and -29.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

APi Group Corporation (APG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 70.00% this year

APi Group Corporation (APG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 234.00M, and float is at 205.42M with Short Float at 2.69%.

APi Group Corporation (APG) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at APi Group Corporation (APG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MALKIN ANTHONY E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MALKIN ANTHONY E bought 43,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $15.10 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 83400.0 shares.

APi Group Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that MALKIN ANTHONY E (Director) bought a total of 21,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $15.10 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77396.0 shares of the APG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, MALKIN ANTHONY E (Director) acquired 3,390 shares at an average price of $14.97 for $50748.0. The insider now directly holds 51,150 shares of APi Group Corporation (APG).