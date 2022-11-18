Who are the Institutional Holders in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)?

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is -47.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.59 and a high of $76.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LNC stock was last observed hovering at around $35.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.27% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -3.29% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.15, the stock is -16.23% and -20.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.08 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock -33.35% off its SMA200. LNC registered -49.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.42%.

The stock witnessed a -25.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.93%, and is 4.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has around 10848 employees, a market worth around $6.01B and $19.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.87. Profit margin for the company is -10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.92% and -52.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 230.00% this year

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 169.71M, and float is at 153.11M with Short Float at 2.53%.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLASS DENNIS R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GLASS DENNIS R sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $58.13 per share for a total of $2.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MetLife Inc. (MET) that is trading 18.63% up over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -3.16% lower over the same period. Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is 24.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.