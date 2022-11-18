Who are the Institutional Holders in Mastercard Incorporated (MA)?

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is -5.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $276.87 and a high of $399.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MA stock was last observed hovering at around $342.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.49% off its average median price target of $395.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.16% off the consensus price target high of $456.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are -10.09% lower than the price target low of $310.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $341.27, the stock is 5.63% and 9.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 1.18% off its SMA200. MA registered -4.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.72%.

The stock witnessed a 14.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.67%, and is 1.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $326.17B and $21.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.09 and Fwd P/E is 28.01. Profit margin for the company is 45.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.26% and -14.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.90%).

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is a “Buy”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.40% this year

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 965.00M, and float is at 849.08M with Short Float at 0.56%.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Mastercard Incorporated (MA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mastercard Foundation, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mastercard Foundation sold 177,214 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $339.09 per share for a total of $60.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101.86 million shares.

Mastercard Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Mastercard Foundation (10% Owner) sold a total of 177,211 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $332.51 per share for $58.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 102.03 million shares of the MA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Mastercard Foundation (10% Owner) disposed off 177,211 shares at an average price of $318.14 for $56.38 million. The insider now directly holds 102,211,625 shares of Mastercard Incorporated (MA).

Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -19.41% down over the past 12 months and Visa Inc. (V) that is 2.89% higher over the same period. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -20.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.