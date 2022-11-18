Who are the Institutional Holders in SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX)?

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) is 428.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.39 and a high of $52.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SATX stock was last observed hovering at around $26.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 25.37%.

Currently trading at $51.70, the stock is 282.94% and 353.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 96.35% at the moment leaves the stock 402.10% off its SMA200. SATX registered a gain of 429.17% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 412.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 423.81%, and is 345.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 88.35% over the week and 49.98% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 233.94. Distance from 52-week low is 599.94% and -1.69% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 76.51M, and float is at 30.71M with Short Float at 0.10%.