Who is the Top Investor In AerSale Corporation (ASLE)?

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) is -10.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.78 and a high of $21.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASLE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.61% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 20.2% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.96, the stock is -16.38% and -17.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 3.03% at the moment leaves the stock -4.52% off its SMA200. ASLE registered -10.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.61%.

The stock witnessed a -17.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.02%, and is -10.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.46% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) has around 509 employees, a market worth around $833.27M and $452.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.71 and Fwd P/E is 14.38. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.88% and -26.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AerSale Corporation (ASLE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AerSale Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.00% this year

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.77M, and float is at 39.94M with Short Float at 1.53%.

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at AerSale Corporation (ASLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Green Equity Investors CF, L.P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Green Equity Investors CF, L.P sold 4,398,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $16.21 per share for a total of $71.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3433.0 shares.

AerSale Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Kirton Michael (Director) sold a total of 4,398,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $16.21 per share for $71.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23.59 million shares of the ASLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, SEIFFER JONATHAN A (Director) disposed off 4,398,750 shares at an average price of $16.21 for $71.33 million. The insider now directly holds 23,585,990 shares of AerSale Corporation (ASLE).