Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) is 1.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.09 and a high of $13.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZETA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $8.54, the stock is 3.87% and 14.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -2.51% at the moment leaves the stock 3.53% off its SMA200. ZETA registered -5.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.24%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.20%, and is 0.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 6.38% over the month.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) has around 1434 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $550.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.52. Profit margin for the company is -52.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.80% and -36.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.80%).

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -673.20% this year

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.59M, and float is at 111.03M with Short Float at 8.85%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NIEHAUS ROBERT H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 5,704 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $9.04 per share for a total of $51564.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16.59 million shares.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that NIEHAUS ROBERT H (Director) sold a total of 27,257 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $9.01 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.59 million shares of the ZETA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, NIEHAUS ROBERT H (Director) disposed off 175,536 shares at an average price of $8.09 for $1.42 million. The insider now directly holds 16,621,891 shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA).

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -33.56% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -33.92% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -46.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.