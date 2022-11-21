Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) is 9.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.10 and a high of $51.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASO stock was last observed hovering at around $47.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75%.

Currently trading at $48.09, the stock is 9.32% and 6.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 20.48% off its SMA200. ASO registered -3.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.98%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.04%, and is 8.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.52% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has around 22011 employees, a market worth around $3.77B and $6.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.68 and Fwd P/E is 6.29. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.59% and -6.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.30%).

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.10% this year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.74M, and float is at 77.95M with Short Float at 16.34%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Heather A.,the company’sSVP-Accounting Treasury Tax. SEC filings show that Davis Heather A. sold 6,307 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $43.13 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that Casares Rene G. (SVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 11,327 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $43.13 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88075.0 shares of the ASO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Johnson Samuel J (EVP, Retail Operations) disposed off 112,000 shares at an average price of $48.46 for $5.43 million. The insider now directly holds 132,539 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO).

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading 4.94% up over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -38.48% lower over the same period.