Are we looking at the next big move in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)?

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) is -50.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.85 and a high of $40.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RAPT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.08% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.11% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 46.38% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.23, the stock is -15.42% and -20.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -14.45% at the moment leaves the stock -11.97% off its SMA200. RAPT registered -48.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.64%.

The stock witnessed a -10.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.61%, and is -24.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.84% over the week and 8.52% over the month.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $637.32M and $2.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 84.98% and -55.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.10%).

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.30% this year.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.68M, and float is at 28.65M with Short Float at 10.68%.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HO WILLIAM,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that HO WILLIAM sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $22.32 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47650.0 shares.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that HO WILLIAM (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $21.52 per share for $43040.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52650.0 shares of the RAPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, HO WILLIAM (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $28.13 for $70325.0. The insider now directly holds 53,035 shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT).

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 38.40% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -6.19% lower over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 32.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.