Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ADP Stock Is Going Next

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is 3.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $192.26 and a high of $261.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADP stock was last observed hovering at around $253.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.47% off its average median price target of $250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.56% off the consensus price target high of $280.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -20.2% lower than the price target low of $213.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $256.02, the stock is 5.44% and 8.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 13.43% off its SMA200. ADP registered 7.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.71%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.14%, and is 2.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $105.18B and $16.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.46 and Fwd P/E is 28.41. Profit margin for the company is 17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.16% and -2.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.10%).

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.40% this year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 414.60M, and float is at 414.36M with Short Float at 1.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Insider Activity

A total of 176 insider transactions have happened at Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 104 and purchases happening 72 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by D’Ambrosio Christopher,the company’sCorp. VP. SEC filings show that D’Ambrosio Christopher sold 304 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $238.45 per share for a total of $72488.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3276.0 shares.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Sperduto James T (Corp VP) sold a total of 160 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $243.64 per share for $38982.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8375.0 shares of the ADP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Sperduto James T (Corp VP) disposed off 207 shares at an average price of $242.34 for $50164.0. The insider now directly holds 8,535 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP).

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading -15.77% down over the past 12 months and Accenture plc (ACN) that is -22.73% lower over the same period. SAP SE (SAP) is -23.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.