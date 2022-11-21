Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -20.41% Change This Year

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) is -20.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $5.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRON stock was last observed hovering at around $2.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $3.19 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.88% off the consensus price target high of $5.19 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -24.3% lower than the price target low of $2.51 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.12, the stock is 3.67% and 4.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing 5.76% at the moment leaves the stock -1.70% off its SMA200. CRON registered -36.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.96%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.85%, and is 2.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has around 626 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $126.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.40% and -43.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.90%).

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cronos Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -418.00% this year.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 378.11M, and float is at 198.84M with Short Float at 4.79%.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ADLER JASON MARC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ADLER JASON MARC bought 110,860 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $2.97 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Cronos Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that ADLER JASON MARC (Director) bought a total of 170,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $3.10 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the CRON stock.