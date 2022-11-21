Dynatrace Inc. (DT) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 32.24% Upside

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) is -39.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.41 and a high of $69.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DT stock was last observed hovering at around $36.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.24% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -4.54% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.59, the stock is 4.08% and 2.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -7.37% off its SMA200. DT registered -46.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.63%.

The stock witnessed a 8.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.67%, and is -4.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $10.57B and $1.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 377.22 and Fwd P/E is 37.92. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.41% and -47.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Dynatrace Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.80% this year.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 287.19M, and float is at 194.86M with Short Float at 7.22%.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Dynatrace Inc. (DT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Greifeneder Bernd,the company’sSVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Greifeneder Bernd sold 4,939 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $38.14 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.94 million shares.

Dynatrace Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Dollentz-Scharer Matthias (Chief Customer Officer) sold a total of 2,299 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $38.14 per share for $87682.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71093.0 shares of the DT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Allen Alicia (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 949 shares at an average price of $38.14 for $36194.0. The insider now directly holds 94,208 shares of Dynatrace Inc. (DT).

Dynatrace Inc. (DT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -29.32% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -49.06% lower over the same period. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -10.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.