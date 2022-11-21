Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is -23.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.51 and a high of $56.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNF stock was last observed hovering at around $39.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $39.70, the stock is 0.95% and 2.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -3.93% off its SMA200. FNF registered -22.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.85%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.45%, and is -6.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) has around 28290 employees, a market worth around $10.73B and $13.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.04 and Fwd P/E is 7.38. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.06% and -29.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 65.70% this year.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.00M, and float is at 255.82M with Short Float at 1.36%.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shea Peter O Jr,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Shea Peter O Jr sold 13,389 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $40.83 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that SADOWSKI PETER T (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $40.85 per share for $0.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the FNF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, HAGERTY THOMAS M (Director) disposed off 13,663 shares at an average price of $40.01 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 325,540 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF).

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) that is trading -54.79% down over the past 12 months and Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) that is -2.97% lower over the same period. Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) is -47.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.