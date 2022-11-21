ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Is Down -17.72% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) is -17.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.94 and a high of $31.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FORG stock was last observed hovering at around $22.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $23.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.55% off the consensus price target high of $23.25 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -29.18% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.96, the stock is -2.15% and 12.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 14.23% off its SMA200. FORG registered -24.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.07%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.56%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.30% over the week and 0.79% over the month.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) has around 786 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $201.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.96% and -30.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.80%).

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ForgeRock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.30% this year.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.08M, and float is at 41.45M with Short Float at 12.39%.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fernandez Juan P,the company’sCFO, Executive VP – Global. SEC filings show that Fernandez Juan P sold 7,152 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $22.07 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

ForgeRock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Barker Peter M (Chief Product Officer & EVP) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $16.75 per share for $33500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the FORG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Barker Peter M (Chief Product Officer & EVP) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $25.91 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG).

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -29.32% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -15.77% lower over the same period. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -10.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.