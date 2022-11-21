Globe Life Inc. (GL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) is 21.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.25 and a high of $116.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GL stock was last observed hovering at around $112.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84%.

Currently trading at $113.72, the stock is 0.49% and 5.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 11.92% off its SMA200. GL registered 22.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.55%.

The stock witnessed a 3.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.64%, and is 3.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) has around 3222 employees, a market worth around $10.98B and $5.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.04 and Fwd P/E is 11.99. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.40% and -2.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Globe Life Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.80% this year.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.26M, and float is at 95.15M with Short Float at 1.07%.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Globe Life Inc. (GL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARLSON DAVID KENDALL,the company’sOfficer of Principal Sub. SEC filings show that CARLSON DAVID KENDALL sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $113.06 per share for a total of $1.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Globe Life Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that MAJORS MICHAEL CLAY (EVP – Investor Rel. & Admin.) sold a total of 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $113.74 per share for $2.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30505.0 shares of the GL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Greer Steven Kelly (Exec. Officer Principal Sub) disposed off 18,000 shares at an average price of $113.47 for $2.04 million. The insider now directly holds 16,239 shares of Globe Life Inc. (GL).

Globe Life Inc. (GL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading 9.49% up over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -1.76% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 20.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.