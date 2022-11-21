Hasbro Inc. (HAS) down -41.52% since start of the year

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is -41.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.15 and a high of $105.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HAS stock was last observed hovering at around $58.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.33% off the consensus price target high of $113.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -41.71% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.52, the stock is -4.55% and -12.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -26.83% off its SMA200. HAS registered -40.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.73%.

The stock witnessed a -7.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.13%, and is -6.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has around 6640 employees, a market worth around $8.07B and $6.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.95 and Fwd P/E is 11.35. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.92% and -43.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hasbro Inc. (HAS) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hasbro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 109.10% this year.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.30M, and float is at 127.43M with Short Float at 4.25%.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Hasbro Inc. (HAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BURNS MICHAEL RAYMOND,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BURNS MICHAEL RAYMOND bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 25 at a price of $87.70 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16398.0 shares.

Hasbro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Cocks Christian P (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 10,102 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $89.59 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65945.0 shares of the HAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Sibley Tarrant L. (EVP, CLO and Corp Secretary) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $105.00 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 31,608 shares of Hasbro Inc. (HAS).

Hasbro Inc. (HAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is 18.24% higher over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is -5.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.