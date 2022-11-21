HIG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Now

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is 6.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.17 and a high of $76.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIG stock was last observed hovering at around $73.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61%.

Currently trading at $73.69, the stock is 2.26% and 8.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 7.80% off its SMA200. HIG registered 4.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.33%.

The stock witnessed a 12.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.58%, and is 0.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has around 18100 employees, a market worth around $23.25B and $22.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.83 and Fwd P/E is 8.71. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.48% and -3.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.60% this year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 322.10M, and float is at 316.90M with Short Float at 0.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swift Christopher,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Swift Christopher sold 12,095 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $74.16 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Swift Christopher (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 6,796 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $74.09 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the HIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Swift Christopher (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 14,324 shares at an average price of $74.01 for $1.06 million. The insider now directly holds 157,120 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG).

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackRock Inc. (BLK) that is trading -21.91% down over the past 12 months and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) that is -41.86% lower over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is 6.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.