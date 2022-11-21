Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:HPP Stock Is Going Next

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) is -56.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.83 and a high of $28.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HPP stock was last observed hovering at around $10.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.73% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -1.81% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.69, the stock is -2.64% and -5.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -40.74% off its SMA200. HPP registered -60.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.04%.

The stock witnessed a 3.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.48%, and is -9.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has around 560 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $996.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.75% and -62.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -850.00% this year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.12M, and float is at 137.00M with Short Float at 5.57%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Suazo Arthur X.,the company’sEVP, Leasing. SEC filings show that Suazo Arthur X. bought 4,347 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $11.11 per share for a total of $48295.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77102.0 shares.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that LAMMAS MARK T (President) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $11.11 per share for $55550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the HPP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 23, Diramerian Harout Krikor (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,083 shares at an average price of $11.80 for $24579.0. The insider now directly holds 46,946 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP).

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -20.01% down over the past 12 months and Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) that is -55.06% lower over the same period. Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) is -2.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.