Huntsman Corporation (HUN) – The 10.13% Upside Potential Remains

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is -21.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.53 and a high of $41.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUN stock was last observed hovering at around $27.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.9% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -9.64% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.41, the stock is 0.49% and 4.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -13.54% off its SMA200. HUN registered -16.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.66.

The stock witnessed a 4.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.12%, and is -5.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $5.22B and $9.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.12 and Fwd P/E is 9.62. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.46% and -34.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huntsman Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 304.40% this year.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 197.70M, and float is at 179.92M with Short Float at 2.71%.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Huntsman Corporation (HUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STRYKER DAVID M,the company’sExec VP, GC and Sec. SEC filings show that STRYKER DAVID M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $29.90 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Huntsman Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that ESPELAND CURTIS E (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $30.18 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18533.0 shares of the HUN stock.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3M Company (MMM) that is trading -29.09% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.37% from the last report on Oct 13, 2022 to stand at a total of 5.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.99.