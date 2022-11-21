Is ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) a good stock to buy now?

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) is -57.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.10 and a high of $22.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACVA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 20.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.98, the stock is -3.87% and -5.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -7.64% at the moment leaves the stock -18.05% off its SMA200. ACVA registered -63.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.72%.

The stock witnessed a -6.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.88%, and is -9.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.57% over the week and 7.69% over the month.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has around 1470 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $423.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.82% and -65.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACV Auctions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -134.40% this year.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.26M, and float is at 75.57M with Short Float at 10.60%.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chamoun George,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Chamoun George sold 91,465 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $9.19 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

ACV Auctions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Chamoun George (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 84,841 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $9.13 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the ACVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Chamoun George (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 82,070 shares at an average price of $8.90 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 220,559 shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA).

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading -17.28% down over the past 12 months and eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is -38.87% lower over the same period.