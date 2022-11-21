Is Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) a good stock to buy now?

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) is 9.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.42 and a high of $102.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ED stock was last observed hovering at around $90.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.72% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.57% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -37.54% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.53, the stock is 6.05% and 4.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing 3.00% at the moment leaves the stock 0.98% off its SMA200. ED registered 20.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.38%.

The stock witnessed a 12.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.91%, and is 4.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has around 13871 employees, a market worth around $32.22B and $15.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.62 and Fwd P/E is 19.49. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.39% and -8.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is a “Underweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Consolidated Edison Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 354.60M, and float is at 354.43M with Short Float at 2.21%.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 62 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cawley Timothy,the company’sChairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Cawley Timothy bought 80 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $88.02 per share for a total of $7042.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18773.0 shares.

Consolidated Edison Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Shannon Nancy (SVP Utility Shared Services) bought a total of 5 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $87.96 per share for $444.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 207.0 shares of the ED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, Sanchez Robert (President & CEO, O&R) acquired 26 shares at an average price of $87.96 for $2311.0. The insider now directly holds 9,295 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED).

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -1.61% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is 1.05% higher over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is 28.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.