Is Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) a good stock to buy now?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is -31.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.04 and a high of $28.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $17.67, the stock is 5.64% and 3.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -18.85% off its SMA200. IRT registered -30.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.08%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.97%, and is -0.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has around 937 employees, a market worth around $3.88B and $543.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.40 and Fwd P/E is 60.93. Profit margin for the company is 20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.49% and -37.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Independence Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 160.30% this year.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.07M, and float is at 222.66M with Short Float at 2.09%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading -29.09% down over the past 12 months and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is -31.26% lower over the same period. Equity Residential (EQR) is -28.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.