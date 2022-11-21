Is The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) a good stock to buy now?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) is -17.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.34 and a high of $56.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSXMK stock was last observed hovering at around $43.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.39% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.02% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -2.39% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.98, the stock is -1.94% and 2.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -3.20% at the moment leaves the stock -0.30% off its SMA200. LSXMK registered -21.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.87%.

The stock witnessed a 3.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.52%, and is -6.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.61 and Fwd P/E is 11.89. Distance from 52-week low is 22.25% and -25.29% from its 52-week high.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 114.00% this year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 218.57M, and float is at 195.38M with Short Float at 2.82%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant sold 259 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $31.34 per share for a total of $8118.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 965.0 shares.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $29.31 per share for $29313.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the LSXMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) acquired 1,818 shares at an average price of $28.00 for $50904.0. The insider now directly holds 42,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK).