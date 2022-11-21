Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) is 39.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.23 and a high of $30.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGY stock was last observed hovering at around $26.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $26.31, the stock is 1.44% and 11.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 11.92% off its SMA200. MGY registered 32.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.30%.

The stock witnessed a 11.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.29%, and is -2.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has around 192 employees, a market worth around $5.64B and $1.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.03 and Fwd P/E is 7.27. Profit margin for the company is 48.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.70% and -13.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (49.20%).

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.70% this year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.63M, and float is at 169.78M with Short Float at 9.20%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walker John B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Walker John B sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $24.26 per share for a total of $181.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.3 million shares.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that EnerVest, Ltd. (Director) sold a total of 7,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $24.26 per share for $181.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.3 million shares of the MGY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, EnerVest, Ltd. (Director) disposed off 7,500,000 shares at an average price of $27.01 for $202.57 million. The insider now directly holds 10,912,450 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY).