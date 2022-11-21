Marriott International Inc. (MAR): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:MAR Stock Is Going Next

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is -2.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $131.01 and a high of $195.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAR stock was last observed hovering at around $159.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.74% off its average median price target of $171.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.89% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -5.69% lower than the price target low of $153.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $161.71, the stock is 3.78% and 7.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 1.31% off its SMA200. MAR registered 3.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.17%.

The stock witnessed a 9.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.40%, and is -1.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has around 120000 employees, a market worth around $50.64B and $19.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.68 and Fwd P/E is 21.31. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.43% and -17.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marriott International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 507.20% this year.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 324.50M, and float is at 256.27M with Short Float at 2.01%.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Marriott International Inc. (MAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Breland Benjamin T.,the company’sEVP & Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Breland Benjamin T. sold 625 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $162.00 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7102.0 shares.

Marriott International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that HIPPEAU ERIC (Director) sold a total of 13,987 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $158.77 per share for $2.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14461.0 shares of the MAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, LEE DEBRA L (Director) disposed off 2,145 shares at an average price of $171.30 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 1,224 shares of Marriott International Inc. (MAR).

Marriott International Inc. (MAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) that is trading -52.15% down over the past 12 months and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) that is -2.84% lower over the same period. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) is -15.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.