MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) is -64.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.49 and a high of $6.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MPLN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 23.9% higher than the price target low of $2.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.56, the stock is -30.25% and -40.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -61.99% off its SMA200. MPLN registered -58.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.16%.

The stock witnessed a -36.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.95%, and is -20.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.04% over the week and 8.91% over the month.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $1.00B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.75 and Fwd P/E is 48.75. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.70% and -74.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MultiPlan Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.20% this year.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 639.07M, and float is at 600.16M with Short Float at 3.50%.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tabak Mark,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Tabak Mark sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $3.80 per share for a total of $17.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

MultiPlan Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Kim Michael (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $4.37 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the MPLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Head James M (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $4.34 for $1.3 million. The insider now directly holds 300,000 shares of MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN).