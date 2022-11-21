Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) is -52.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRIL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -6.32% and -10.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing 6.55% at the moment leaves the stock -18.83% off its SMA200. GRIL registered -70.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.73%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.93%, and is -0.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.81% over the week and 9.64% over the month.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) has around 380 employees, a market worth around $9.20M and $9.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -97.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.33% and -72.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.60%).

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Muscle Maker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.70% this year.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.80M, and float is at 25.89M with Short Float at 0.47%.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Roper Michael John,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Roper Michael John bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $0.52 per share for a total of $5200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Muscle Maker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that Infante Aimee (Chief Marketing Officer) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $0.50 per share for $750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4102.0 shares of the GRIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25, Miller Kenneth Eugene (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 1,800 shares at an average price of $0.51 for $909.0. The insider now directly holds 33,942 shares of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL).