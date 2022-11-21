Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with -49.08% Upside

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) is 91.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.12 and a high of $23.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.53% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -49.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -49.08% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.38, the stock is -7.69% and 3.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -11.55% at the moment leaves the stock 18.60% off its SMA200. PBT registered 125.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.17%.

The stock witnessed a 5.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.03%, and is -8.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.44% over the week and 6.69% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 52.10. Profit margin for the company is 93.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.67% and -16.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2680.40%).

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.20% this year.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.61M, and float is at 41.95M with Short Float at 0.88%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) that is trading 61.89% up over the past 12 months and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) that is 47.93% higher over the same period. Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) is 155.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.