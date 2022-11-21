Positives for Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) as stock gains in recent trading

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) is 45.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.41 and a high of $22.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESTE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.86% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.25% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.96, the stock is -0.87% and 8.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing -4.77% at the moment leaves the stock 10.63% off its SMA200. ESTE registered 50.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.28%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.45%, and is -5.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) has around 81 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $1.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.56 and Fwd P/E is 2.82. Profit margin for the company is 27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.61% and -28.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Earthstone Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 256.80% this year.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.25M, and float is at 94.63M with Short Float at 13.85%.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oviedo Tony,the company’sEVP, PAO. SEC filings show that Oviedo Tony sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $16.41 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71409.0 shares.

Earthstone Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Oviedo Tony (EVP, PAO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $15.66 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the ESTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Lodzinski Frank Alan (Executive Chairman) disposed off 45,690 shares at an average price of $15.49 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 408,386 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE).

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) that is trading 57.04% up over the past 12 months and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) that is 72.06% higher over the same period. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 91.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.