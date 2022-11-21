Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is -0.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.46 and a high of $124.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRU stock was last observed hovering at around $106.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54%.

Currently trading at $107.33, the stock is 2.76% and 10.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 3.79% off its SMA200. PRU registered -1.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.74%.

The stock witnessed a 12.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.29%, and is -2.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has around 40916 employees, a market worth around $39.30B and $63.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 148.66 and Fwd P/E is 9.17. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.59% and -13.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Prudential Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.40% this year.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 371.00M, and float is at 367.60M with Short Float at 1.91%.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Axel Robert,the company’sSVP and Controller. SEC filings show that Axel Robert sold 11,578 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $109.06 per share for a total of $1.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4691.0 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that SULLIVAN ANDREW F (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 1,317 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $105.99 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12301.0 shares of the PRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, SULLIVAN ANDREW F (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,231 shares at an average price of $106.28 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 13,618 shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -1.63% down over the past 12 months and Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) that is 18.99% higher over the same period. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is -47.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.