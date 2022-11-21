Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) – The 78.33% Upside Potential Remains

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) is -85.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.59 and a high of $8.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STSA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.18% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 35.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.65, the stock is -83.60% and -87.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.41 million and changing 4.89% at the moment leaves the stock -85.80% off its SMA200. STSA registered -88.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -80.88%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -87.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -88.93%, and is -83.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.46% over the week and 10.16% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 10.17% and -91.96% from its 52-week high.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.86M, and float is at 27.93M with Short Float at 1.86%.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Leonard Braden Michael,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Leonard Braden Michael bought 831,694 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $0.63 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.44 million shares.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Leonard Braden Michael (10% Owner) bought a total of 5,608,306 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $0.69 per share for $3.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.61 million shares of the STSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, COMMODORE CAPITAL LP (10% Owner) disposed off 3,250,000 shares at an average price of $0.71 for $2.29 million. The insider now directly holds 461,286 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA).