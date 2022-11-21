Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Is Down -26.21% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is -26.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.02 and a high of $171.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPG stock was last observed hovering at around $115.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.11%.

Currently trading at $117.90, the stock is 4.93% and 15.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 1.82% at the moment leaves the stock 3.94% off its SMA200. SPG registered -30.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.32%.

The stock witnessed a 19.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.46%, and is -1.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $39.71B and $5.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.69 and Fwd P/E is 17.09. Profit margin for the company is 37.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.06% and -31.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Simon Property Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.30% this year.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 342.91M, and float is at 341.30M with Short Float at 1.96%.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SELIG STEFAN M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SELIG STEFAN M bought 202 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $89.29 per share for a total of $18037.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25546.0 shares.

Simon Property Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Roe Peggy Fang (Director) bought a total of 38 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $89.29 per share for $3393.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1986.0 shares of the SPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, STEWART MARTA R (Director) acquired 188 shares at an average price of $89.29 for $16787.0. The insider now directly holds 9,813 shares of Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -8.92% down over the past 12 months and Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) that is -8.01% lower over the same period. Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is -12.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.