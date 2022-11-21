S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) down -26.71% since start of the year

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is -26.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $279.32 and a high of $484.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPGI stock was last observed hovering at around $346.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9% off its average median price target of $380.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.31% off the consensus price target high of $434.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 1.18% higher than the price target low of $350.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $345.87, the stock is 6.45% and 7.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -3.33% off its SMA200. SPGI registered -25.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.01%.

The stock witnessed a 18.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.12%, and is -2.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) has around 22850 employees, a market worth around $112.98B and $10.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.92 and Fwd P/E is 26.96. Profit margin for the company is 33.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.83% and -28.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (54.00%).

S&P Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.40% this year.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 329.60M, and float is at 325.17M with Short Float at 1.21%.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterson Douglas L.,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that Peterson Douglas L. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $352.89 per share for a total of $2.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

S&P Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that CHEUNG MARTINA (President, S&P Global Ratings) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $385.78 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6783.0 shares of the SPGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Peterson Douglas L. (CEO & President) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $377.13 for $2.83 million. The insider now directly holds 174,890 shares of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI).

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moody’s Corporation (MCO) that is trading -26.00% down over the past 12 months and Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) that is -6.99% lower over the same period. MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is -26.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.