Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) is -13.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.85 and a high of $33.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBLK stock was last observed hovering at around $19.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37%.

Currently trading at $19.53, the stock is 2.09% and 0.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing -1.86% at the moment leaves the stock -22.65% off its SMA200. SBLK registered 1.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.03%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.65%, and is -7.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.11% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has around 181 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $1.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.24 and Fwd P/E is 5.28. Profit margin for the company is 52.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.91% and -42.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.60% this year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.22M, and float is at 93.36M with Short Float at 8.63%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) that is 16.27% higher over the past 12 months.