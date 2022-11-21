T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is -37.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.53 and a high of $213.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TROW stock was last observed hovering at around $122.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $95.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.76% off the consensus price target high of $123.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -74.39% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.07, the stock is 9.04% and 11.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -2.40% off its SMA200. TROW registered -41.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.24%.

The stock witnessed a 22.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.37%, and is -8.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has around 7529 employees, a market worth around $27.44B and $6.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.01 and Fwd P/E is 17.16. Profit margin for the company is 28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.51% and -42.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.20%).

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is a “Underweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.30M, and float is at 219.11M with Short Float at 8.51%.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stromberg William J,the company’sNon-Executive COB. SEC filings show that Stromberg William J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $124.15 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41000.0 shares.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi (Vice President) sold a total of 11,891 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $126.91 per share for $1.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the TROW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Hiebler Jessica M (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 959 shares at an average price of $124.57 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 12,183 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW).

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include State Street Corporation (STT) that is trading -20.63% down over the past 12 months and Ares Management Corporation (ARES) that is -13.42% lower over the same period. Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is 24.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.