Teradyne Inc. (TER) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is -43.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.81 and a high of $168.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TER stock was last observed hovering at around $92.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $100.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.58% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -10.6% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.90, the stock is 8.76% and 14.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -5.66% off its SMA200. TER registered -38.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.25%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 25.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.52%, and is -3.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $14.41B and $3.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.94 and Fwd P/E is 23.74. Profit margin for the company is 23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.00% and -45.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 29.00% this year.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.36M, and float is at 154.85M with Short Float at 2.40%.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robbins Brad,the company’sPresident, LitePoint Corp. SEC filings show that Robbins Brad sold 3,144 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $75.84 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44755.0 shares.

Teradyne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that JAGIELA MARK E (CEO) sold a total of 37,857 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $100.20 per share for $3.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the TER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 30, Robbins Brad (President, LitePoint Corp.) disposed off 3,145 shares at an average price of $89.49 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 44,755 shares of Teradyne Inc. (TER).

Teradyne Inc. (TER): Who are the competitors?

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is -11.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.