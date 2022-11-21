These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Ambarella Inc. (AMBA)

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is -62.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.02 and a high of $227.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMBA stock was last observed hovering at around $66.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.51% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.1% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -23.15% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.35, the stock is 32.33% and 30.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 14.23% at the moment leaves the stock -5.92% off its SMA200. AMBA registered -59.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.13%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 46.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.08%, and is 19.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.30% over the week and 5.06% over the month.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) has around 899 employees, a market worth around $2.57B and $353.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 50.90. Profit margin for the company is -12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.75% and -66.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambarella Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.10% this year.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.26M, and float is at 36.25M with Short Float at 2.83%.

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kohn Leslie,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Kohn Leslie sold 6,179 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 26 at a price of $58.95 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.9 million shares.

Ambarella Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that Schwarting Elizabeth M (Director) sold a total of 113 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $64.24 per share for $7259.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3442.0 shares of the AMBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Ju Chi-Hong (Sr. Vice President, Systems) disposed off 1,272 shares at an average price of $63.25 for $80454.0. The insider now directly holds 155,230 shares of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA).

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -51.35% down over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is -9.45% lower over the same period. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -39.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.