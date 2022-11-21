These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Invacare Corporation (IVC)

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) is -87.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $4.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IVC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $1.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 74.62% higher than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.33, the stock is -45.78% and -55.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing -18.58% at the moment leaves the stock -73.24% off its SMA200. IVC registered -91.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.01%.

The stock witnessed a -44.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.26%, and is -36.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.07% over the week and 14.86% over the month.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $15.30M and $786.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -18.58% and -92.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.70%).

Invacare Corporation (IVC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invacare Corporation (IVC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invacare Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.30% this year.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.54M, and float is at 34.75M with Short Float at 19.23%.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Invacare Corporation (IVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosen Steven H,the company’sMember of a 10% owner group. SEC filings show that Rosen Steven H sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $0.49 per share for a total of $9720.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.79 million shares.

Invacare Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Rosen Steven H (Member of a 10% owner group) sold a total of 78,025 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $0.50 per share for $38700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.81 million shares of the IVC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Rosen Steven H (Member of a 10% owner group) disposed off 60,480 shares at an average price of $0.50 for $30361.0. The insider now directly holds 3,886,078 shares of Invacare Corporation (IVC).

Invacare Corporation (IVC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) that is trading -53.53% down over the past 12 months and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) that is -75.36% lower over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is -13.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.