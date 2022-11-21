These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is -0.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $277.84 and a high of $412.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GS stock was last observed hovering at around $379.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $382.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.94% off the consensus price target high of $512.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -30.76% lower than the price target low of $290.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $379.20, the stock is 6.37% and 15.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 16.35% off its SMA200. GS registered -3.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.60%.

The stock witnessed a 22.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.74%, and is -1.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has around 49100 employees, a market worth around $128.61B and $61.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.10 and Fwd P/E is 10.10. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.48% and -8.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 140.30% this year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 352.80M, and float is at 336.75M with Short Float at 1.70%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 84,024 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $22.53 per share for a total of $1.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (Director) sold a total of 236,105 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $23.85 per share for $5.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the GS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, LEE BRIAN J (Chief Risk Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $385.84 for $3.86 million. The insider now directly holds 13,656 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS).

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -19.71% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -6.81% lower over the same period. Morgan Stanley (MS) is -8.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.