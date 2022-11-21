Things appear to be looking up for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is 8.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.45 and a high of $80.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BJ stock was last observed hovering at around $74.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32%.

Currently trading at $72.69, the stock is -4.87% and -3.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.09 million and changing -1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 7.33% off its SMA200. BJ registered 1.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.01%.

The stock witnessed a 3.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.66%, and is -4.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $10.00B and $18.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.44 and Fwd P/E is 18.85. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.28% and -9.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.40%).

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.90% this year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.34M, and float is at 133.53M with Short Float at 3.29%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kessler Scott,the company’sEVP, Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Kessler Scott sold 13,359 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $76.36 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Eddy Robert W. (President & CEO) sold a total of 12,738 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $76.76 per share for $0.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the BJ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Eddy Robert W. (President & CEO) disposed off 1,104 shares at an average price of $75.04 for $82844.0. The insider now directly holds 220,492 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ).