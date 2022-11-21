Things appear to be looking up for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) is -7.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.13 and a high of $46.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RYAN stock was last observed hovering at around $34.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.9% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.45% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 3.82% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.51, the stock is -9.24% and -9.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing 8.38% at the moment leaves the stock -6.20% off its SMA200. RYAN registered -4.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.00%.

The stock witnessed a -10.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.90%, and is 9.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.58% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) has around 3546 employees, a market worth around $8.98B and $1.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 101.93 and Fwd P/E is 28.31. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.74% and -19.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.10% this year.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.43M, and float is at 96.58M with Short Float at 7.18%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OHALLERAN MICHAEL D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that OHALLERAN MICHAEL D bought 7,724 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $34.62 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that RYAN PATRICK G (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 183,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $34.64 per share for $6.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.89 million shares of the RYAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, RYAN PATRICK G (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 182,400 shares at an average price of $33.86 for $6.18 million. The insider now directly holds 5,801,621 shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN).