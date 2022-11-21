Things appear to be looking up for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is -9.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.24 and a high of $12.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $10.64, the stock is -0.36% and 1.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 2.70% at the moment leaves the stock -3.58% off its SMA200. SHO registered -11.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.83%.

The stock witnessed a 3.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.72%, and is -2.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $2.18B and $841.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.90 and Fwd P/E is 42.56. Profit margin for the company is 23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.15% and -16.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 103.20% this year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 211.01M, and float is at 206.71M with Short Float at 5.70%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Springer Robert C,the company’sPresident and CIO. SEC filings show that Springer Robert C sold 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $12.35 per share for a total of $12.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that PASQUALE DOUGLAS M (Interim CEO) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $10.63 per share for $95670.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the SHO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, PASQUALE DOUGLAS M (Interim CEO) acquired 1,765 shares at an average price of $11.00 for $19415.0. The insider now directly holds 350,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO).

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -6.00% down over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is 5.89% higher over the same period. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is 4.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.