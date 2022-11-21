Unum Group (UNM) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 21.46% Upside

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is 66.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.25 and a high of $46.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNM stock was last observed hovering at around $40.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $45.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.46% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -10.38% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.84, the stock is -6.44% and -2.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 15.94% off its SMA200. UNM registered 58.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.45%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.77%, and is 0.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Unum Group (UNM) has around 10100 employees, a market worth around $8.14B and $11.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.93 and Fwd P/E is 6.50. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.55% and -12.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Unum Group (UNM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unum Group (UNM) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unum Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.40% this year.

Unum Group (UNM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.03M, and float is at 197.40M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Unum Group (UNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pyne Christopher W,the company’sEVP, Group Benefits. SEC filings show that Pyne Christopher W sold 5,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $45.02 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45381.0 shares.

Unum Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that McKenney Richard P (President and CEO) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $40.13 per share for $1.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.95 million shares of the UNM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, IGLESIAS LISA G (EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 56,814 shares of Unum Group (UNM).

Unum Group (UNM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading 9.49% up over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -1.76% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 20.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.