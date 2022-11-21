Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) is -80.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $3.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSTM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.55% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 86.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is 5.29% and -34.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -63.30% off its SMA200. VSTM registered -86.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.37%.

The stock witnessed a 38.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.72%, and is -4.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.81% over the week and 12.50% over the month.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has around 48 employees, a market worth around $84.48M and $3.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.90% and -87.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.90%).

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verastem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.60% this year.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.09M, and float is at 208.35M with Short Float at 1.91%.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Verastem Inc. (VSTM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paterson Dan,the company’sPresident and COO. SEC filings show that Paterson Dan sold 2,786 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $1.13 per share for a total of $3148.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Verastem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that Stuglik Brian M (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,355 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $1.13 per share for $3791.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.15 million shares of the VSTM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, Gagnon Robert E. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,348 shares at an average price of $1.13 for $1523.0. The insider now directly holds 588,554 shares of Verastem Inc. (VSTM).

Verastem Inc. (VSTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -6.19% down over the past 12 months and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is -19.93% lower over the same period. GSK plc (GSK) is -22.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.