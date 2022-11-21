What should you know before buying stock in Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY)

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) is -97.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $10.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STRY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is -27.17% and -78.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing -2.64% at the moment leaves the stock -95.56% off its SMA200. STRY registered -97.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -97.14%.

The stock witnessed a -78.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -90.93%, and is -21.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.28% over the week and 38.21% over the month.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) has around 736 employees, a market worth around $39.93M and $29.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.64% and -97.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.10% this year.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.69M, and float is at 118.94M with Short Float at 2.05%.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC sold 44 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $0.24 per share for a total of $11.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7467.0 shares.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 107,064 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $0.24 per share for $25717.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18.12 million shares of the STRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 65 shares at an average price of $0.26 for $17.0. The insider now directly holds 7,511 shares of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY).