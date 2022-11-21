What should you know before buying stock in The Wendy’s Company (WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is -12.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.77 and a high of $24.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WEN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.86% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -10.11% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.92, the stock is 1.40% and 4.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 3.62% off its SMA200. WEN registered -3.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.87%.

The stock witnessed a 5.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.97%, and is -0.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $4.41B and $2.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.13 and Fwd P/E is 21.41. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.70% and -14.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Wendy’s Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.80% this year.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.81M, and float is at 194.79M with Short Float at 2.99%.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at The Wendy’s Company (WEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 7.85% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -13.24% lower over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is -15.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.