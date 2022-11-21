What should you know before buying stock in Workday Inc. (WDAY)

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is -46.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $128.72 and a high of $301.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WDAY stock was last observed hovering at around $148.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.07% off its average median price target of $220.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.96% off the consensus price target high of $282.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -3.34% lower than the price target low of $142.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $146.74, the stock is -1.68% and -3.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -17.77% off its SMA200. WDAY registered -50.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.60%.

The stock witnessed a 0.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.77%, and is -6.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) has around 16918 employees, a market worth around $38.10B and $5.67B in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.92. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.00% and -51.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

Workday Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 111.90% this year.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.35M, and float is at 199.33M with Short Float at 2.93%.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Workday Inc. (WDAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robinson Douglas A.,the company’sCo-President. SEC filings show that Robinson Douglas A. sold 2,128 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 15 at a price of $147.14 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Workday Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 15 that Bozzini James (COO & Executive Vice President) sold a total of 5,031 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 15 and was made at $147.14 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the WDAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 15, Sisco Robynne (Co-President & CFO) disposed off 5,551 shares at an average price of $147.14 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 94,658 shares of Workday Inc. (WDAY).

Workday Inc. (WDAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -51.14% down over the past 12 months and Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is -3.73% lower over the same period. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is -21.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.